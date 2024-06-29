Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,953,000 after purchasing an additional 178,554 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,042,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,847,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,469,000 after purchasing an additional 247,743 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.