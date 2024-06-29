Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 204.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49,813 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Shares of WMT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $544.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

