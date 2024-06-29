Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $206,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

