Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 259 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,741,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $96.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

