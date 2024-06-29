Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 295 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 295 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $646.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $638.40.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

