Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $275.28 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.08.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

