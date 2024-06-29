Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 26.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 80.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $15,226,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $479.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.27. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

