Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $225,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.6% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 57.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $110.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.69 and a twelve month high of $121.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

