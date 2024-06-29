Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,417 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

