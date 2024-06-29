Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000.

PTLC stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

