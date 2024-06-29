Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 261 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,017,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 185,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRI opened at $168.52 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.77.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

