Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 848 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFV stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

