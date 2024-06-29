Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $7,872,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AJG opened at $259.31 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $210.86 and a 1-year high of $266.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.09 and a 200-day moving average of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

