Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after buying an additional 467,975 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,921,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $63.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

