Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $612,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $340.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

