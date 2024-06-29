Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,986,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,619,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 702,037 shares of company stock valued at $82,731,018. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Baird R W raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.11. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

