Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TXO Partners in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share.

NYSE:TXO opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $623.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. TXO Partners has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at $57,309,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,309,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 878,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares in the company, valued at $80,004,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,878 shares of company stock worth $2,583,684 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,685,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $4,346,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

