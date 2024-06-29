Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE COF opened at $138.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF?

