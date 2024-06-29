Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 181,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 54,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average is $136.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.