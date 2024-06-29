Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Trading Up 0.3%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 4,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.