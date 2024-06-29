CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 568.0% in June

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 568.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of CCLDP opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $28.00.
About CareCloud
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.