CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Head to Head Review

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $217.77 million 16.38 $53.74 million $0.52 48.29 Brandywine Realty Trust $514.65 million 1.50 -$196.79 million ($1.22) -3.67

CareTrust REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 3 5 0 2.63 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CareTrust REIT and Brandywine Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.56%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 27.47% 5.04% 3.19% Brandywine Realty Trust -40.61% -14.62% -5.42%

Volatility & Risk

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. CareTrust REIT pays out 223.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

