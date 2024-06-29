Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Sells C$126,587.50 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$126,587.50.

Cargojet Trading Up 0.4 %

Cargojet stock opened at C$140.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. Cargojet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$143.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$120.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$116.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CJT shares. National Bankshares upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CJT

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.