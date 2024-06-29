Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 0.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.43. 13,132,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 31,260,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on CCL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.57.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.