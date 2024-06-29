Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s FY2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.