Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, an increase of 655.5% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,753,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRRFY

Carrefour Trading Down 1.8 %

Carrefour Increases Dividend

Shares of Carrefour stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Carrefour

(Get Free Report)

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.