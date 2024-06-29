Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, an increase of 655.5% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,753,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRRFY
Carrefour Trading Down 1.8 %
Carrefour Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08.
About Carrefour
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carrefour
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.