Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $47.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.65.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts expect that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Catalent by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

