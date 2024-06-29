Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT) Insider Igor Griendt Sells 376,603 Shares

Catapult Group International Ltd (ASX:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Igor Griendt sold 376,603 shares of Catapult Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.89 ($1.26), for a total transaction of A$711,403.07 ($474,268.71).
Catapult Group International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.11.
About Catapult Group International
