CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in June

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CD Projekt Stock Up 0.6 %

OTGLY opened at $8.60 on Friday. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40.

CD Projekt Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0383 per share. This is a boost from CD Projekt’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

