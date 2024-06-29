Cebu Air (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Stock Price Up 43.3%

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY – Get Free Report) was up 43.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Cebu Air Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.
Cebu Air Company Profile
Cebu Air, Inc, an airline, provides international and domestic air transportation services. The company offers scheduled air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. It also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.
