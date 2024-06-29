Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $47.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.22.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CLS stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Celestica has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
