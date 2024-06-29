Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1,878.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.