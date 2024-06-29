Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 2.2 %

CETX stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $8.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

