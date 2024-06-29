Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Centamin Price Performance

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 120.90 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,015.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.60. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.80 ($1.68).

Get Centamin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Martin Horgan sold 95,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £117,813.09 ($149,452.10). Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

