Centene (NYSE:CNC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Centene by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centene by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,023,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,918,000 after buying an additional 408,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

