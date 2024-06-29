Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE:CG opened at C$9.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.07 and a 52 week high of C$10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

