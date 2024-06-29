Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Centuria Capital Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Centuria Capital Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centuria Capital Group
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.