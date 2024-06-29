Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

