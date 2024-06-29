Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 3.1%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 24,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 554,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.48 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Certara by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Certara by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

