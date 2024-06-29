CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell Sells 1,700 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$12,750.00.

Matthew Stephen Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total value of C$56,266.52.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$7.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.09.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.78%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEU. Raymond James boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.94.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

