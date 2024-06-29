Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 197.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 223.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 19.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 64.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.