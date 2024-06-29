Charles Sermon Sells 14,202 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Charles Sermon sold 14,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $52,405.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 216,574 shares in the company, valued at $799,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 3.4 %

MREO opened at $3.60 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter worth $16,949,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,583,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

