Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. Analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 17,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $499,999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,618,862 shares of company stock worth $501,046,742 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

