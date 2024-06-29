China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, a growth of 1,187.6% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
China Liberal Education Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ CLEU opened at $2.61 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.
China Liberal Education Company Profile
