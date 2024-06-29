China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, a growth of 1,187.6% from the May 31st total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ CLEU opened at $2.61 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

