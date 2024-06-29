China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 0.7 %

China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

