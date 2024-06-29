Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Stock Price Up 0% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $74.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $62.42. 6,401,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,246,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.
CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,600.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after buying an additional 25,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $805,529,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
