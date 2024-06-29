Christine Ann Fox Sells 12,990 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $47,933.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,010 shares in the company, valued at $321,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MREO opened at $3.60 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.
Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MREO shares. Baird R W raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
