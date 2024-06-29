CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 764.6% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CHS Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHSCO stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

CHS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

