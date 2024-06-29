Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $103.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

