Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $135.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $126.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $95.40 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 178.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6,747.9% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

