Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 1,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $21,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,481,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,401,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 54,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,155,060.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $445,410.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 52,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $1,112,280.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $1,057,420.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $134,160.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $138,420.00.

Citi Trends Stock Down 2.2 %

CTRN opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 89.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 474,736 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

